A Commerce man faces charges of battery and false imprisonment after a domestic dispute.
Andrew James Stubblefield, 26, 223 Mt. Olive Way, Commerce, was arrested for battery-FVA, second degree criminal damage to property-FVA, false imprisonment-FVA and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
Stubblefield’s girlfriend called authorities after a domestic dispute turned physical. During the dispute, Stubblefield went behind her house and fired a gun, possibly “to relieve stress,” according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
When he returned inside, the woman said she was scared and tried to leave. Stubblefield reportedly took her phone, pushed her away from doors and physically kept her from leaving for 15 minutes.
He allegedly pushed the woman several times and slapped her in the face.
The residence was reportedly in disarray and appeared “unlivable.” It had extensive damage.
Pills were scattered on the floor throughout the house, including in a child’s room.
For more local public safety news, see the March 22 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce man charged for battery, false imprisonment
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry