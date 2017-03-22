Sybil Looney (03-21-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, March 22. 2017
Updated: 20 minutes ago
NICHOLSON - Sybil Looney, 75, of Nicholson, GA died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Looney was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Esco and Reba Pendergrass Ballenger. She was a member of Rogers Baptist Church and was retired as a waitress. Mrs. Looney was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Nicole and Isaiah.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Looney, Nicholson; daughters, Teresa Forsyth, Nicholson, Judy Looney, Nicholson, Donna Parson (Farron), Royston, Wonda Bonds, Nicholson and Lynn Norris (Glenn), Nicholson; sisters, Helen Venable, Nicholson, and Shirley Sorrow (Huck), Commerce; brother-in-law, Henry Looney; sisters-in-law, Karen Looney and Nancy Looney; grandchildren, Samantha, Brandon, Lashea, Jackie, LeAnn, Erica, and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Kaylei, AnneBelle, Chris, Grey, Ethan, Noah, Samuel, Joe, Leah, Gracie, Aiden, Hailey, Warren, Cohen, Micah and Olivia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 24, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Carlton Peters officiating. Interment will follow in Rogers Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.