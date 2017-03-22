Sybil Looney (03-21-17)

NICHOLSON - Sybil Looney, 75, of Nicholson, GA died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Looney was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Esco and Reba Pendergrass Ballenger. She was a member of Rogers Baptist Church and was retired as a waitress. Mrs. Looney was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Nicole and Isaiah.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Looney, Nicholson; daughters, Teresa Forsyth, Nicholson, Judy Looney, Nicholson, Donna Parson (Farron), Royston, Wonda Bonds, Nicholson and Lynn Norris (Glenn), Nicholson; sisters, Helen Venable, Nicholson, and Shirley Sorrow (Huck), Commerce; brother-in-law, Henry Looney; sisters-in-law, Karen Looney and Nancy Looney; grandchildren, Samantha, Brandon, Lashea, Jackie, LeAnn, Erica, and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Kaylei, AnneBelle, Chris, Grey, Ethan, Noah, Samuel, Joe, Leah, Gracie, Aiden, Hailey, Warren, Cohen, Micah and Olivia; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 24, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Carlton Peters officiating. Interment will follow in Rogers Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
