TENNIS: Leopards, Lady Leopards down Social Circle at home

With the Region 8-AA crown a little over a month away, the Banks County High School tennis teams have started cutting their teeth with region play to get geared towards the main crown.
Last Thursday, the boys’ team stormed past Social Circle 5-0. Gabe Martin led at No. 1 singles with 6-4, 6-1 win over Garrett Knox. Stetson Boswell, playing at No. 2 singles, swept Slate Allgood 6-2, 6-4. Dillon Aschwege rounded out singles play with a three-set win over Caleb Day.
The doubles tandem of Hunter Payne and Griffin Goodwin won in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.
Head coach Jim McKinney said he feels “pretty good” about the team heading down the stretch run of the season.
“We have a shot at the region championship, if we stay healthy and play to our potential,” he said. “We don't have room to have a bad day and still win a championship. The boys know this and are improving with every match. I'm very proud of them. We've played most matches with at least two freshman or more.”
