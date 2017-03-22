BASEBALL: Leopards sweep Putnam County

Coming off two-consecutive losses to Jefferson (7-4 and 3-0) last week, the Banks County Leopard baseball team needed a spark to get them back on track in a region doubleheader against Putnam County on Friday.
That spark came from both on the mound and at the plate. Behind a strong pitching performances from Dylan Nix and CJ Thomas, and big hits from Judd Roberts and Zane Millwood, the Leopards swept the Eagles last Friday.
“I was very pleased with our effort Friday, especially coming off two losses,” head coach Tom Kelley said. “It’s always hard to come back after a loss, much less come play a region game after a loss.
“I was very pleased with their approach and their energy out on the field. I thought we did a good job of making adjustments to the pitchers.”
Nix and Thomas combined for 12 strikeouts from the mound.
“It was a great night. It’s always great to sweep two region games,” Kelley said.
Kelley added Thomas and Nix “always” gives the team a chance to win when they step on the mound.
“We’ve just got to make it happen at the plate, and we did,” Kelley said.
Roberts and Millwood combined for five hits and seven RBIs in both games.
“Those guys are the heart of our lineup. When they start hitting and they start playing well, we’re just that much better as a team,” Kelley said. “I look for those guys to really help us out down the stretch, especially coming up with our heavy region schedule.
“Those guys are going to be the guys carrying us. I tell them all the time, the heart of our lineup, our 3-4-5-6-7-hole hitters, if we hit the ball, then we have a really good chance to win the game with those guys.”
