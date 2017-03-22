The Banks County High School boys’ and girls’ track teams got another event under their belts last week as they competed at the John Scott Hartness Invitational at Franklin County High School.
The boys finished fourth with 85 points. The girls finished seventh with 63 points.
Head coach Will Foster said he was “happy” with both results.
“Obviously winning would be nice, but right now we are still trying to find who will be best in what event, so for both the boys and the girls we did not have our actual No. 1's and No. 2's in every event,” he said. “For this past meet, I thought our throwers performed great.
“Almost all of them threw personal-records in their respective events. They have been working since the beginning of the season and their progression thus far has been great. Coach Newman has them working hard and I look forward to seeing where they are come championship season. Our 4x400 teams also ran very well, which is very important for us scoring points at the region meet. I am happy with how the teams have been performing lately. We also had some very good showings out of our 800 (meter) runners on both the boys’ and girls’ side.”
For more, pick up this week's edition of the Banks County News.
TRACK: Banks Co. sizing up competition
