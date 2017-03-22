BASEBALL: Monroe Area takes two of three from Eagles

By Chris Hamby
More times than not when it comes to baseball, the mental part of the game will hurt a team when it counts the most.
That was the case Friday night as Monroe Area swept East Jackson in a doubleheader 14-8 and 15-3.
Pitching and errors were costly for the Eagles as they combined for 11 errors in the two games allowed 20 stolen bases, 11 walks and 22 RBIs.
Coach Tedd Sims said that he didn’t think his players were prepared to play on Friday after defeating Monroe Area in Game 1 of the series.
“We didn’t pitch well nor execute defensively,” he said. “I told the boys that Monroe Area was going to come over here hungry, and we didn’t respond. I am proud of the way we fought and had some good things at the plate. We just have to realize every series is going to be a battle and we just need to be ready to compete.”
