Jackson County returned to the win column on Friday and didn’t have to play into overtime to do it for a change.
Following three straight overtime games in region play, the Panthers beat Hart County 4-0, led by three goals from Oscar Ponce.
“All region wins are good,” coach Bob Betz said. “It was nice not to have to go to overtime for a region match.”
The win kept Jackson County in third place in the Region 8-AAA standings with a tie-breaker over Monroe Area, which also sits in third.
For the rest of this story, see the March 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' SOCCER: Ponce’s hat trick lifts Jackson Co. to region win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry