BOYS' SOCCER: Ponce’s hat trick lifts Jackson Co. to region win

Wednesday, March 22. 2017
Jackson County returned to the win column on Friday and didn’t have to play into overtime to do it for a change.

Following three straight overtime games in region play, the Panthers beat Hart County 4-0, led by three goals from Oscar Ponce.
“All region wins are good,” coach Bob Betz said. “It was nice not to have to go to overtime for a region match.”
The win kept Jackson County in third place in the Region 8-AAA standings with a tie-breaker over Monroe Area, which also sits in third.
For the rest of this story, see the March 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
