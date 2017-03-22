GIRLS' SOCCER: Late push not enough for East Jackson girls

Wednesday, March 22. 2017
The East Jackson girls produced a strong finish on Friday, albeit in a loss.

East Jackson (4-7, 2-3) rallied from a 5-2 deficit with two goals late though the comeback effort fell short in a 5-4 defeat to Morgan County.
“We played the best we’ve played in the last 15 minutes of the game,” assistant coach Kirk Childress said. “We’ve just got to bring that energy and that want-to in every game and we can compete for sure.”
Olivia Walker led the Lady Eagles with three goals.
For the rest of this story, see the March 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
