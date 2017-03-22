A man was arrested last week for driving under the influence (DUI)-combination. An open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle, along with fake urine.
The man faces charges of open container of alcohol while operating a vehicle, following too close and DUI-combination.
He reportedly made a U-turn in the middle of Hwy. 211, broke the rear tires loose and slung the rear of the vehicle around in the roadway. Officers pulled him over after seeing he was following a car too closely.
He was arrested after a field sobriety test and officers found an open container of moonshine in the vehicle.
They also found two boxes of fake urine, which he claimed belong to his brother.
For more public safety news, see the March 22 issue of The Braselton News.
Fake urine found during DUI arrest
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry