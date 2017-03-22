Jackson Co. youth wrestlers excel at USA tourney

Five Jackson County wrestlers won state titles and two others placed in a recent 163-team USA tournament in a strong showing for the growing Panther youth program.
The tournament was held March 4-5 in Cartersville.
Allie Procter (6U, 37-pound), Sam Donaldson (6U, 46-pound), Jack Procter (8U, 45-pound), Donavon Spry (8U, 42-pound) and Robert Spry (8U, 54-pound) all won state championships, while Daelin Spry (6U, 40-pound) added a fourth-place finish and Deacon Wiley (8U, 58-pound) finished fifth.
“I was very proud,” said coach Allen Spry. “The last week we worked five days like no one else did. I told them it would pay off. We ran a mile to two miles a day. They worked really, really hard.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
