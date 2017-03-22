Jefferson girls’ soccer coach Molly McCarty said it was time for her team to distinguish itself as a contender, not a pretender, in the region.
The Lady Dragons (5-1-1, 1-1) appear to have done so with a 3-0 win over sixth-ranked Oconee County on Friday at home.
“We focused on this all week,” McCarty said. “I pretty much told them to live Oconee, so they did. They made a statement. I challenged them to be the first Jefferson team to ever beat Oconee. In this sort of situation, this is a huge region win for us.”
The win evened Jefferson’s region record at 1-1. McCarty said her team’s 1-0 region setback at Madison County on March 3 has served as motivational fuel for the rest of the season.
“It motivated all of them,” McCarty said. “I challenged them to be contenders, not pretenders, so they made their statement. I’m proud of them.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' SOCCER: Lady Dragons earn statement win over Oconee Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry