BOYS' TENNIS: Dragons down St. Pius X

The Jefferson boys’ tennis team secured the No. 2 seed out of Region 8-AAAA and went through one of the state’s traditional powers to do it.
The Dragons (10-4, 4-1) downed St. Pius X 4-1 on the road on Monday, clinching that second spot in the region for the April 11-12 8-AAAA tournament at Madison County.
St. Pius X won Class AAA three years ago, finished as runners-up in Class AAAA two years ago and reached the Elite Eight last year in Class AAAA.
“I’m extremely proud of this team, coaching staff and our focus to achieve our regular season goals,” coach Allen Thompson said. “They have bought in to the importance of playing their best tennis one match at a time and beating a team with a tradition like St. Pius X is a huge accomplishment for this program.”
