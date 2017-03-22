BOYS' TENNIS: Dragons down St. Pius X

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 22. 2017
The Jefferson boys’ tennis team secured the No. 2 seed out of Region 8-AAAA and went through one of the state’s traditional powers to do it.


The Dragons (10-4, 4-1) downed St. Pius X 4-1 on the road on Monday, clinching that second spot in the region for the April 11-12 8-AAAA tournament at Madison County.
St. Pius X won Class AAA three years ago, finished as runners-up in Class AAAA two years ago and reached the Elite Eight last year in Class AAAA.
“I’m extremely proud of this team, coaching staff and our focus to achieve our regular season goals,” coach Allen Thompson said. “They have bought in to the importance of playing their best tennis one match at a time and beating a team with a tradition like St. Pius X is a huge accomplishment for this program.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.