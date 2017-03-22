BASEBALL: Corbin lifts Jefferson to region win with walk-off double

If the region opener is any indication, Jefferson’s Region 8-AAAA schedule won’t lack for theatrics.
The Dragons (10-4, 1-0) beat North Oconee 7-6 on Monday with a walk-off double from Zac Corbin after squandering a 5-0 lead.
“They came back and they wanted to win this game just as bad as we did,” Corbin said. “We just got the best part of it.”
With runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Corbin drove the ball over the left fielder’s head to plate the tying and winning runs. The victory extended Jefferson’s winning streak to three games.
“That was a great ball game,” Dragon coach Tommy Knight said. “When (North Oconee’s) coach came off the field he said you really love these kind of games but you hate them at the same time, because it is really stress-filled.”
This three-game series will continue with a game today (Wednesday) at North Oconee at 5:55 p.m. The final game is set for Friday at 5:55 p.m. at Jefferson.
For the rest of this story, see the March 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
