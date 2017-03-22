Jackson County coaches cautioned their players about a letdown following a big win over Morgan County. The Lady Panthers must have taken heed of that warning.
Haley Franklin scored three goals and Ivy Bell and Megan Kral added two each as Jackson County routed Hart County 10-0 on the road on Friday. The Lady Panthers (8-2, 5-0) scored early and often in the victory.
“We wanted to start fast and set the tone early,” coach Matt Maier said. “We did just that by scoring in the first minute and half in to the game.”
Tiffany Savage, Melissa Ventura and Montgomery Garland also added one goal as Jackson County remained in first place in Region 8-AAA play with a 5-0 record.
For the rest of this story, see the March 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin’s three goals lead Lady Panthers
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry