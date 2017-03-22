Jackson County’s recent skid has extended into region play.
The Panthers (9-7, 0-3) were swept by 8-AAA opponent Morgan County last week, losing 3-0 on the road last Tuesday (March 14) and dropping both ends of a home doubleheader Friday, 6-3 and 2-1.
Jackson County had lost six of its last seven games heading into this week’s series with East Jackson.
The Panthers finished with four hits in the 3-0 loss to Morgan County last Tuesday. Tyler Barber enjoyed a strong outing despite taking the loss, throwing six innings and allowing four hits and three runs but none were earned. He walked two and struck out three.
In the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, Jackson County jumped out to a 3-0 lead but surrendered six unearned runs the rest of the way in the loss. Zac Saine went 2-for-3 and the Panthers finished with five hits.
Jackson County again took a lead in the nightcap on Friday, scoring a first inning run, but Morgan County responded with runs in the second and third innings.
Chris Griggs went 2-for-3 with an RBI and threw a complete game on the mound, allowing five hits, two runs (both earned) and one walk while striking out seven.
BASEBALL: Panthers swept by Morgan Co. to start region play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry