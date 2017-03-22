Mary Ward (03-21-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, March 22. 2017
COMMERCE - Mary Eloise Ward, 92, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Northridge Medical Center.

Mrs. Ward was born in Homer, the daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth Wood Evans. She was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and was retired from Harmony Grove Mills as a textile weaver. Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Ward.

Survivors include daughters Brenda (Jimmy) Puckett and Barbara (Bill) Davis, both of Commerce; grandsons, Greg Davis, Derrick Davis, and Brad Puckett; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. David Harbin and Larry Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.