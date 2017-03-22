COMMERCE - Mary Eloise Ward, 92, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Northridge Medical Center.
Mrs. Ward was born in Homer, the daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth Wood Evans. She was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and was retired from Harmony Grove Mills as a textile weaver. Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Ward.
Survivors include daughters Brenda (Jimmy) Puckett and Barbara (Bill) Davis, both of Commerce; grandsons, Greg Davis, Derrick Davis, and Brad Puckett; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. David Harbin and Larry Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ward (03-21-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry