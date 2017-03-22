Gladys Belle Wilson Starr went home to our Lord and Savior on Monday, March 20, 2017, after 91 years of blessing us with her unconditional love.
Although she endured much pain and suffering, she never complained and most of all never lost her faith. Even when her memory had failed her due to Alzheimer’s, she could still sing the old gospel songs she grew up singing and would pray as if she had no disease at all, always ending with “we give you all the glory for all our blessings.” Gladys loved her family and her friends and would do anything to help others. Gladys was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.
Gladys was a hard worker and retired after 25 years at C & S Bank in Tucker and Athens. She loved planting flowers, bowling, horseshoes, sewing, quilting, cooking, playing with her grandchildren and going to Church.
Gladys was born on January 20, 1926, in Randolph County, Ala., the daughter of Charles Rayburn Wilson and Julie Vester Hill. She was married 42.5 years to her late husband, Harold Curtis Starr.
Survivors include her three children and their spouses, Ken and Esther Starr, Darlene and Mills Rowland and Pat and Richard Workman; her three grandchildren, Kevin, Douglas, and Bailey; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Blondale, Sheila and Joyce; and brothers, Jerry and Iolus.
A celebration of Gladys’ life will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4921 Jackson Trail Road, Hoschton, on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Gladys requested donations be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Gladys Starr (03-20-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry