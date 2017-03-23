Statham council rejects transfer station; issue heading to court

The next step in a transfer station fight in Statham may be in federal court.
Statham City Council denied an “administrative appeal” Tuesday night after a 3.5-hour hearing.
The fight over the proposed transfer station has been ongoing for more than a year with the Garretts, who also own Roll-Off Systems, a company that rents and sells waste collection containers. The family also has transfer stations in Jackson County and Monroe.
Just more than an hour into the hearing, attorney Doug Dillard, with Pursley Friese Tormgrimson of Atlanta, objected to the process and procedure.
He said then, and continued to say periodically during the remainder of the hearing, that his clients, the Garrett family, were being denied Constitutional rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth amendments.
“It’s hard for us to get a fair hearing in front of the folks who told their employees to deny the permits,” Dillard said.
He said after the meeting he expects to appeal the process of the hearing to federal court.
