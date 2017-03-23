Baseball: Bulldoggs take first two from Gainesville

Thursday, March 23. 2017
The Winder-Barrow baseball team remains undefeated in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play after taking the first two games of a three-game series with Gainesville.
The Bulldoggs (13-1, 4-0 region) beat the Red Elephants at home 6-1 on Monday and then won a nine-inning game, 10-9, Wednesday in Gainesville.
In Monday's game, Gainesville loaded the bases in each of the first three innings against Bulldogg starter Darrell Woodall, but came away with just one run. Winder-Barrow pounded out 15 hits, including four from Beau Hanna and three from Pat DeMarco.
DeMarco had four more hits in Wednesday's back-and-forth contest, including a grand slam, to lead the Bulldoggs.
The series wraps up Friday at Winder-Barrow with first pitch set for 5:55 p.m.
For more on Monday's game, see the Barrow News-Journal.
