Baseball: Wildcats drop first two against Habersham

Thursday, March 23. 2017
Apalachee's baseball team got off to a rough start in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA action this week, dropping the first two games of a three-game series with Habersham Central, 15-2 and 14-5.
Chase Chancey went 3-for-4 and drove in both runs for the Wildcats (2-11, 0-2 region) in Monday's game. Hunter Linhart had two hits and drove in a run in Wednesday's game while Chancey and Dustin Sexton also drove in runs.
The series wraps up Friday at Apalachee with first pitch set for 5:55 p.m.
For the full story, see the March 22 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Old Website

