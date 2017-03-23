Rep. Collins supports Trumpcare plan

Rep. Doug Collins confirmed Thursday that he plans to vote in favor of a House bill that would make some major changes to Obamacare.
The legislation is slated for a vote Thursday night — if House leaders can get enough votes to pass it out.
“Congress must take the opportunity before us to pass the American Health Care Act and dismantle Obamacare from mandates to taxes,” said Collins in a recent press release. “President Trump has worked with Congress diligently to create a plan that restores the free market so that Americans can choose the health care plans and prices that work for them.”
While Democrats oppose the legislation, the real problem is within Republican ranks. Some conservative GOP members don’t think the legislation does enough to extract the federal government from healthcare. Moderate Republicans, on the other hand, fear that this legislation goes too far and will cause too many people to lose access to health insurance.
President Trump is in favor of the legislation and has put his reputation as a dealmaker on the line in attempting to sway Republicans who don’t like it.
Even if the legislation does make it out of the House, it doesn’t have enough votes in its current form in the Senate to become law.
Collins represents Georgia’s 9th Congressional District, which covers most of Northeast Georgia.
