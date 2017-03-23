BASEBALL: Panther pitching shuts down East Jackson in 7-0 win

The Jackson County baseball team turned to its reliable pitching staff to rid itself of a four-game losing streak.
Zane Corley and Conner Meyers combined for a four-hit shutout as the Panthers (10-7, 1-3) beat East Jackson 7-0 at home on Wednesday to take Game 1 of a three-game series and earn their first region win.
“We knew coming into the season that we were going to be consistent with the arms,” Panther coach Jonathan Gastley said. “We believe that if we just throw strikes that good things are going to happen.”
Corley, who threw just 56 pitches, scattered three hits over five innings, striking out three, before giving way to Meyers who retired six of the seven batters he faced in closing out the game.
Panther pitchers issued no walks.
At the plate, Logan Stockton went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the second inning as Jackson County finished with eight hits.
The two teams will close the series with a doubleheader on Friday at East Jackson. The first game starts at 5 p.m.
“We’re at a point now where we just take then one at a time and keep doing what we’re doing,” Gastley said. “We’ve got to build on that going into Friday.”
For complete coverage of this game and the rest of the series, see the next edition of The Jackson Herald.
