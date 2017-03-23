Debbie Hill (03-21-17)

Thursday, March 23. 2017
JEFFERSON - Miss Debbie Ann Hill, 53, entered into rest Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Miss Hill was born in Indiana, Pa., the daughter of Larry Hill of Hoschton and the late Hazel Johnson Hill. Miss Hill was a member of Northeast Church, West Jackson Lions Club, and was a florist. She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Hill, Jr.

Survivors in addition to her father, Debbie was fortunate three years ago, to meet Leon King of Jefferson, who would quickly become the love of her life. He was a devoted companion and friend; brother Dave Hill and his wife Heidi, Jefferson; sister, Cathy Sleppy, Virginia; five nieces and nephews, Shawn Hill, Michael Hill, Jessica Sleppy, Bryson Hill and Brianna Hill; and step-mother, Shirley Hill, Hoschton.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March, 27, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Russ Harbin officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northeast Church Vacation Bible School, 2001 Cherry Drive, Braselton, Georgia 30517.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.
