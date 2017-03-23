Madison County BOC to meet March 27

Thursday, March 23. 2017
The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 27, in the county government complex.

Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors.
•Chairman’s report
•Report from the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority. (Marvin White)
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item.
•Consider approval of the Cypress Woods preliminary subdivision plat. (Adam Swain)
•Consider appointing a new member to the IDA. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider appointing a new member to the planning and zoning commission. (Tripp Strickland)
•Consider a proclamation naming April to be “Donate Life Month.” (Chairman Scarborough)
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
