WINDER - John Denverd Johnson, 94, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017.
He was a member of Midway United Methodist Church. John was a veteran serving in the United States Army during World War II in the Philippines. He retired from General Motors Company. John was preceded in death by his parents, David Peoples Johnson and Emma Gertrude Armstead Johnson; his wife, Helen Katherine Hoopaugh Johnson; and a grandchild, Scott Johnson.
Survivors include two sons, Jarrell Johnson (Brenda), Auburn, and Darrell Johnson (Dottie), Fair Play, S.C.; two sisters, Annette Banks (Billy Ray), Carl, and Dean Waters, Doraville; three grandchildren, Danny and David Johnson and Kristy Manning; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Sammy Everett officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until funeral hour the day of the service. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
John Johnson (03-23-17)
