Barrow child molestation suspect captured in Dekalb County

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Thursday, March 23. 2017
A man wanted on 15 counts of child molestation in Barrow County was arrested Thursday in Dekalb County.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, Eric Bernard Blackwell was arrested at a hotel where he was staying by the United States Marshal's Office after being notified by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, which received a tip of Blackwell's whereabouts.

Blackwell was taken into custody without incidents. He was originally thought to possibly be hiding in Monroe with friends or family.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.