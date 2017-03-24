Jason Combs (03-21-17)

HOSCHTON - It is with devastation and great sorrow that we announce the death of Mr. Jason Lee Combs, 29, who passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Jason was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Kevin and Sharon Rudisill Combs. He was a diesel mechanic with Republic Services in Winder. Jason had a great love and knowledge of love of all motors and was an avid motorcyclist. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Braselton Branch and had also served as a missionary for the Church for two years in Alberta, Canada. Earlier in life while Jason was in scouting, he had attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He was dedicated to his family, a loving husband, the father of two beautiful children, and a devoted son. He had a vibrant and burning testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and loved serving and blessing others. Jason was generous with both his time and talents.
Survivors include his wife, Kylie Combs; children, Evelyn and Holden Combs, all of Hoschton; parents, Kevin and Sharon Combs, Oakwood; sister, Erin Riley, Melbourne, Fla.; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Michelle Petersen, Talmo; and grandparents, Nancy and Ollie Combs, Lebanon, Ohio.
The funeral service for Jason Lee Combs will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Winder Building, 36 Sims Road, Winder, GA 30680, with President Jason Wester officiating. The visitation will be on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Church, prior to the service. A private family burial will take place later in the day at Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Gentleman honored as pallbearers are Sean Petersen, Lee Carter, Kyle Wise, Cade Burke, Tyler Singleton, Chris Riley, Scott Petersen and Nick Williams.
The family requests that all flowers that are sent in memory of Jason, please be potted flowers that can be replanted in a memory garden.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
