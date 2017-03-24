Minnie Lee Epps (03-23-17)

Friday, March 24. 2017
Minnie Lee Epps, 83, died Thursday, March 23, 2017.

A native of Colbert, Ga., she was the daughter of the late L.C. and Lillian Norman Black. Mrs. Epps was preceded in death by her siblings, J.C. Black, Verilyn Garrett, Marie Patton and Jessie Simmons.

Survivors include two children, Dexter (Teresa) Epps and Joe Epps; grandchildren, Lacey Conwell, Kristi Strickland; and great-grandchildren, Faith Conwell and Linkoln Strickland.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.

