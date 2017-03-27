Danielsville man sentenced on drug charges

A Danielsville man was sentenced recently in Madison County Superior Court to 20 years in jail and 40 years of probation, along with multiple fines on a myriad of drug and other charges.
Timothy Joe Christian was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 15 years of confinement and 15 years of probation and pay a $200,000 fine on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine. He was also sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of confinement, 10 years of probation and pay a $5,000 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a charge of failure to maintain lane. A charge of possession of a controlled substance (methadone) was dismissed. In a third sentence, he was ordered by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 15 years of probation and pay a $10,000 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, turn signal violation and an improper turn at an intersection. A charge of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) was dismissed.
In a related case, Larry Dean Robinson, of Danielsville, had his charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because his co-defendant Timothy Christian entered a guilty plea to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and took responsibility for the suspected contraband and the State is unable to prove this charge beyond a reasonable doubt.
Other recent actions in superior court include:
•Johnny Ray Tittle, of Gainesville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of theft by taking.
•Robert Alan Nix, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of probation for financial transaction card theft.
•Russell Scott Tittle, of Monroe, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve ten years of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of identity theft.
•Keith Devonte Gantt, of Comer was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 18 years of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (ten years), possession of a controlled substance (three years) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (five years).
•Terry James Hughes, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of simple assault. He was also sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Crystal Gale Kershaw, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve four years of probation on charges of possession of a controlled substance, DUI (controlled substance) and failure to maintain lane. A second charge of DUI was dismissed.
•Dennis Wilson Whitlock, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 24 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on charges of entering an automobile and felony theft by taking.
•Salvador Rosales-Chavez, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation and pay a $2,500 fine on charges of driving while license suspended, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and obstruction of an officer. A charge of driving without headlights was dismissed.
•Willie Lee Cooper, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation on a charge of terroristic threats and acts. He was also sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and a $300 fine on a charge of DUI/alcohol. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
