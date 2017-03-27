Madison County welcomes Chinese exchange students

For the second time in less than a year, Madison County families and the school system played hosts to students from China’s Binzhou school district.
The first such “exchange program” event took place last summer, when 18 students and two teachers traveled to Madison County for two weeks in July. Earlier, five Madison County teachers went to the Binzhou school district, where they observed and taught classes.
This time around, 10 students — seven boys and three girls — were selected by Binzhou to travel to the county for ten days (Feb. 3 through 13) where they were hosted by Madison County families. Each of the students chose American names to use while in the United States.
Melody Christian, who was one of the teachers who traveled to China last summer, and her family hosted “Robin,” while Homeless and Migrant Program Specialist Loren Metts and her family hosted “Tom.”
Metts, who has four sons, said Tom had a blast, particularly bonding with her son Adam, who was of a similar age and who Tom shared some of his classes with. They took him to basketball games, Rush Trampoline, CiCi’s Pizza and the Dairy Queen, all in the first few days.
“We picked him up on a Friday, so we had a full weekend with him before they went to school on Monday,” she said.
Though communication was sometimes difficult, Metts said they learned to work around it with apps such as “We Chat” and Google Translate.
“He really wanted to eat steak, so we went over how to use a knife and fork,” she said. All the students brought gifts for their host families and Tom brought a tea set, some ornate boxes and chop sticks. The Metts family gave the chopsticks a try too, eating a meal of spaghetti and salad with them. She said Tom also wanted to eat a lot of sweets, apparently something students don’t get a lot of at home.
“One request he made was ‘no rice, please,’” she said laughing. “I think he gets enough of that at home.”
Metts said they really strived to give Tom lots of opportunities to experience being an American kid for a while.
She said Tom was tall and lanky, not at all as she expected. “He just looked like he belonged with the Metts family,” she said. And they grew quite attached to him too.
When it came time for Tom and his companions to leave, she said the emotions they all felt were “quite powerful” and that it’s the first time she’d seen her husband Carey (Coach Metts) teary-eyed in a while. Even Tom became emotional, something she really didn’t expect since it seems men in China are taught to be “very reserved” in their emotions. She said they’ve been in contact some since his return to China and that he’s told her he “misses the pancakes (chocolate chip) and you.”
Christian said “Robin” was much more talkative with her high school son Clay than with the rest of the family. “He was a little more reserved around us,” she said. She said the best thing about the visit was to see all the students, Robin included, see things for the first time.
She said they had hamburgers at home one night and taught Robin the process of assembling them (first, the bun, then the burger, etc.). And he really wanted a steak too, so off to Outback they went one night where he got to practice his knife and fork skills.
“They all commented on the beautiful sky and were surprised they could see the stars,” Christian said, adding that Robin made comments about seeing coal burning at home.
“Those worst days we had last fall with the fires are like a good day in China,” Christian said.
Christian hopes she’ll be able to visit with Robin again at the end of the month, when she, Brittan Ayers, David Harrison and Dr. Elmer Clark will travel to China to teach.
Both Metts and Christian said it is highly admired in China to be able to speak English and that a goal of theirs is to be able to do business between the two countries. Metts said Tom told her their headmaster would like for them to be able to come to UGA to study.
Christian agreed and said many of them would like to come to America to study. They took the students on a field trip to visit the UGA campus and she said she was struck by what a “melting pot” of people there was walking around the campus.
“When I go (to Binzhou), they look at me there as a foreigner,” she said. “I stand out. But those students didn’t stand out the same way here because there are so many different nationalities and races everywhere you look.”
Christian’s son, Clay, who is a sophomore at MCHS, said he misses Robin a lot since he went back home.
“We had an exchange student before and both times it’s been very educational,” he said. “It teaches you a bunch of things you don’t think about, or that you take for granted here.”
He said Robin fit in perfectly at school and everyone accepted him and the other students.
“Everybody was happy to see them and get to know them,” he said. He also noted that Robin was more advanced in math than the other students in the class they shared and he thinks it was probably because the school system is so competitive there.
Students are not allowed much of a social life at school and boyfriends or girlfriends are not allowed.
“They see those type of relationships as a distraction from study,” Christian said.
Metts also said that Tom told her that their parents often choose their child’s marriage partner (once they complete their education).
Christian said everyone involved in the exchange program is so appreciative of the support of the board of education and the administration. She also said that no tax dollars go to pay for the program, as the Chinese students’ families pay for their travel and their school system pays for teachers to travel.
Parent host Kelly Kirkland said she and her family were a little apprehensive about hosting a Chinese student, but decided to give it a try. They soon found there was no need to be apprehensive and that hosting “Jack” was a real joy. Her son, Kale, a ninth grader at MCHS and daughter Sara Beth, who is in the sixth grade at MCMS, both got along well with him.
“We just fell in love with ‘Jack,’” she said. “They are special people, they really are. Though it was sometimes hard to communicate, we found programs like Google Translate to be really helpful.”
She said Jack wanted to participate in all the sports that Kale did, and he loved both baseball and basketball. The family lives on a farm in the Harrison community, so Jack and the other exchange students got to spend some time with the animals when they came to lunch one day.
Kirkland said Jack also loved their dog and cat and she said she doesn’t think they get to be around animals very much.
She also said Jack was eager to try American food (especially biscuits, bacon and eggs) as well as Mexican cuisine.
“It’s really amazing how he fit right in,” she said. “And he was so sweet, courteous and very structured.”
Kirkland said he would pull a chair out for you, make up his own bed and fold his towel in the bathroom.
She said he remarked more than once on how pretty the sky was here, noting that the sky in China is often gray (from pollutants).
“I really miss him,” she said. “I just boo-hooed when he left and hate that we can’t communicate with him very much.”
Kirkland said it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience and she would definitely consider being host to another student in the future.
Marie Anderson, another host parent, feels the same way.
“We were up for the challenge,” she said. Her youngest son Kale is also a ninth grader at MCHS. She said they used “We Chat” to coordinate events with other host families during their stay and she thinks “Daniel” enjoyed his visit very much.
The Andersons also live on a small farm and Daniel was fascinated with farm life, especially tractors, 4-wheelers, their dogs and all the other animals he got to play with.
She said their bond with him grew as the ten-day visit went on.
“I just wanted him to have fun,” she said. “We just wanted to show him something of American life, and in the process we learned a lot about ourselves and the way of life we often take for granted.”
She said she realized that Daniel lives a much stricter, rigorous life than they do and that air quality is a real concern for them.
She said Daniel even told her that they “live a very boring life” compared to theirs and talked a little about only getting to go home from school once every two weeks.
She said he told her his father is a driver of some sort and his mother a “business woman.” She said as best she could understand that he described his home as being “five stories” (a condo, maybe?) and that he had sent her some pictures of the inside of his home.
“We really enjoyed it and I’m glad we did it,” she said, adding that they’d probably do it again if it worked out.
SCHOOL DAYS IN CHINA
Students in China go to school and live on campus for two weeks at a time, going home for one day to visit their parents (most of them are only children) before returning to school. They came for this visit during their winter break.
School days typically begin at 6:30 a.m. and go as late as 10:30 p.m. They break at noon for lunch and a nap, then resume studies about 2:30 p.m. They break again about 6:30 p.m. for another break and exercise, then continue their studies.
Christian said the Chinese teacher who came with the students this time said only about eight percent of students make it to college, with the rest going into blue collar or factory jobs.
“That’s why schools are so competitive there,” she said, explaining that there are entrance tests at elementary school to middle school, middle school to high school and from high school to college.
“If you don’t pass the test, you have to leave school and go to work,” Christian said.
PROGRAM HISTORY
Superintendent Dr. Allen McCannon worked on this project for several years, according to Brittan Ayers, Madison County School System’s secondary curriculum director, and McCannon went to China himself to establish the agreements and details of the program.
While there, he was approached by ACEP (American Cultural Exchange Programs) about building an exchange program between a Chinese school district and Madison County.
Following Dr. McCannon’s visit, a delegation of Chinese education and finance officials from the Binzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone in China came to Madison County in spring 2016.
They toured the school system and met with leaders and teachers about the possibility of becoming a “sister school district.”
Madison County welcomes Chinese exchange students
