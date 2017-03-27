New school calendar approved by board of education

Madison County students will start school for the 2017-18 school year on Friday, Aug. 4.
The board of education approved the official school calendar for the next school year at their March board meeting.
Assistant superintendent Michael Williams told the board that the calendar, as proposed, had received an 85.6 percent approval rating among a survey of staff and parents.
In other business, kindergarten and pre-K registration for the next school year will be held March 29 and 30.
Williams also reported that three teachers, along with Brittan Ayers, will participate in the China cultural exchange program over spring break. He said fundraising efforts had been completed and final arrangements for the trip are in process.
The board agreed to purchase a new walk-in cooler/freezer for Danielsville Elementary at a cost of $45,000. The nutrition department received a Department of Education equipment grant for the purchase.
The board also approved new timekeeping software for the system.
Assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight noted in her report that revenues are looking more promising than in past years and that the system is working on a first draft of the 2018 fiscal year budget.
She also said auditors were finished with the annual audit and are wrapping up the final copy, which will be sent to board members. She said the school system had no “findings” on the audit for the second year in a row.
The board is still trying to sell the old board office at 55 Mary Ellen Court in Danielsville. Realtors have been contacted and there will be a mandatory “walk through” March 24, followed by a meeting with interested realtors on March 31.
Superintendent Dr. Allen McCannon announced that this is “Board Appreciation Week” for Georgia school boards.
The board held a closed session to discuss “student discipline.”
