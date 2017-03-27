Vivian Oglesby (03-21-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Vivian Sewell Oglesby, 95, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

She was born in Lavonia, the daughter of the late John Thomas and Martha Zona Whiting Sewell. Vivian worked as a case worker for DFACS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie E. Oglesby; six brothers and sisters; and a grandson, Matt Oglesby.

Survivors include her children, Leslie E. Oglesby Jr. and Linda Lomenick; grandchildren, Kevin S. Oglesby, Karl Hentz, Kathleen Howard, and Brooke (Dakota) Jones; and niece, Martha Marlowe.

The family held a private memorial service.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.

