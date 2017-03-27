Bobby Black (03-24-17)

GILLSVILLE - Bobby Black, 42, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Mr. Black was born on December 2, 1974, in Demorest. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Black; and grandparents, Roberta and Marvin Jackson. Bobby was employed with Banks County Pullet Movers, Inc. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Black, Gillsville; daughters, Laura Martinez, Commerce, Annie Tyner, Cleveland, and Jackie Taouis, Cornelia; granddaughters, Laurie Nations, Gillsville, Gelina Nations, Cornelia, Irene, Victoria, and Guadalupe Martinez, all of Alto, Tabitha and Sabrina Formosa, both of White County, and Maria, Belinda, Breanna, and Gracie Taouis, all of Cornelia; grandsons, Isaiah Rodriguez, Commerce, Randy and Andy Formosa, both of White County, and Josiah Taouis, Cornelia; and great-grandchildren, Iceola Dantzler, Gillsville and Ziannah and Lil Travis Rush, both of Cornelia.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, Baldwin.
