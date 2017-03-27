Julia Miller (03-24-17)

BRASELTON - Julia E. Miller was a matriarch of a large and loving family who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2017, on her ninetieth birthday.
Mrs. Miller was born March 24, 1927, in Farmerville, La. She was a homemaker and of the Christian denomination. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Gene C. Miller.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. James S. and Laura Miller, Athens, and Robert J. and Lynda S. Miller, Braselton; grandchildren, Amanda Miller Woodall, Atlanta, Laney Sherrill Miller, Decatur, and Reagan Miller Comber, England; great-grandchildren, Miller Virginia Woodall and Emma Laura Woodall; sisters, Sondra Bryan, McDonough, and Betty Jean Owens, Farmerville, La.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A family graveside service will be held on Monday, March 27, at 12 noon at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Julia E. Miller.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
