NICHOLSON - Ted Dennis Seagraves, 64, died Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Seagraves was born in Commerce, the son of the late James Buford and Bessie Louise Smith Seagraves. He was a farmer and member of the Jackson County Cattleman’s Association.
Survivors include his three brothers, Darrell Seagraves, Randy Seagraves and Marty Seagraves, all of Nicholson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Howington Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Stowers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Ted Seagraves (03-26-17)
