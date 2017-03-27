Zonda Christopher (03-27-17)

Monday, March 27. 2017
JEFFERSON - Zonda Christine Gunnells Christopher, 59, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Christopher was born May 23, 1957, in Anniston, Ala., the daughter of the late James Edward and Sarah Christine Kelley Gunnells. Mrs. Christopher was a Girl Scout Leader in Jackson County for 12 years, she was a receptionist in the auto repair industry, and was a member of Maysville Baptist Church. Mrs. Christopher was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edith and Leo Johnson.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Bobby Christopher, Jefferson; daughters, Christy Martinez and Melissa Conner, Jefferson; two sisters, Debra Thacker, Talledega, Ala. and Leatha Evans, Conyers; one brother, Jimmy Gunnells, Covington; four grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 29, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Hardy officiating. Burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

