‘Doug’ Martin (03-26-17)

JEFFERSON - Ralph Douglas “Doug” Martin, 70, entered into rest Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Mr. Martin was born in Atlanta, the son of the late Ralph Allen and Jewett Davis Martin. He held a BA degree in business, was retired from building maintenance, and was a member of Jackson County Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Prince Martin, Jefferson; son, Andy Martin and his wife Melanie, and Russ Martin and his wife Sarah Martin; daughter, Lori DeLuna and her husband Paul; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Jack Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Steve Prince, Ronald Prince, David Prince, Darwin hill, Steve Weaver and Mike Osborn. The family will receive friends on Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
