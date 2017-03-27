Clyde Martin (03-26-17)

JEFFERSON - Clyde Franklin Martin, 83, entered into rest Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Mr. Martin was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Benjamin Dilmus and Connie Adams Martin. He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, was the retired owner of Martin Fencing Company, and was a lifelong renowned gardener who generously shared the fruits of his labors with his many friends and family throughout the area. Mr. Martin was preceded by in death by a sister, Hazel M. Glenn; and six brothers, Harold, Clinton, Joe Byrd, Walter, Carl and Cecil Martin.
Survivors include his wife of 55 and one half years, Frances Ruby Phillips Martin of Jefferson, and several special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Jerry Martin, Mr. Martin’s nephew, officiating. Burial will follow in White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Billy Carruth, Pat Peeler, Heath Martin, Benny Martin, Ted Thurmond, Christopher Gooch, Martin Bay and Jarrett Martin. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3650 Highway 124 West, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
