ROYSTON - James Quentin Mason, 47, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Mason was born in Royston on July 06, 1969, the son of James Mason and Linda Phillips Mason of Royston. He was a self-employed farmer and truck driver. Mr. Mason was also a member of the Sandy Cross Volunteer Fire Department and was a first responder.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his daughter, Beth Mason, Hartwell; brother and sister-in-law, Stuart and Jennifer Mason, Danielsville; nieces, Claire and Madisyn Mason; and former wife, Traci Mason, Hartwell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at the Zidon Baptist Church with the Revs. Andy Bond and Raymond Duncan, and Dr. R Allen Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Quentin Mason (03-26-17)
