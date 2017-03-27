WINDER - Modean Wall McElhannon, 91 passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017.
A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, Mrs. McElhannon was the daughter of the late Will and Hattie Mae Jones Wall. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester “Champ” McElhannon. Mrs. McElhannon was a longtime member and Sunday School Teacher at Calvary Baptist Church of Statham. She was a retiree of Statham Garment Company.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 1975 Highway 82, Statham, Georgia 30666.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Modean McElhannon (03-26-17)
