Wanda Tullis (03-25-17)

WINDER - Wanda Tullis, 56, went to be with Jesus Saturday, March 25, 2017.
A native of Barrow County, she was preceded in death by her mother, Sara Ann Grant. Wanda was a retired dispatcher with Hall County E. M. S. and was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include a daughter, Tori Ann Tullis; father and step-mother, W. C. and Betty Tullis; and sister, Wendy Tullis, all of Winder.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 28, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Gilmer officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Hoschton Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
