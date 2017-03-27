WINDER – Royce Jones, 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Winder Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born December 13, 1925.
Mr. Jones was a kind and humble man and always had a smile and kind word for everyone. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kate Jones; and his precious dog, Jasmine.
Survivors include his special friend, dance partner and sidekick, Barbara Bagwell, Lawrenceville, and her family and friends who considered him family, Rhondal and Debbie Ferguson, Darrell and Alishia Moss and Abbie Russell.
Per is arrangements, his body was donated to Emory University School of Medicine.
There are no services planned at this time.
Royce Jones (03-21-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry