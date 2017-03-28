Collins supports access to guns for ‘mentally incompetent’ vets

Rep. Doug Collins voted this past week to support legislation that would allow veterans that the Department of Veterans Affairs has labeled “mentally defective” to have access to buying guns.
H.R.1181 would require a court to decide if a mentally ill veteran should have restricted rights to owning a gun rather than the VA itself.
“As a military chaplain, I find it disheartening that the VA allows bureaucrats to make determinations about a veteran’s constitutional right under the pretext of mental health care,” Collins said. “Under the Veterans Second Amendment Protection Act, a judicial determination—rather than a bureaucratic label—would be necessary to report a veteran’s name to NICS,” said Collins.
In the VA system, attaching the mentally incompetent label to a veteran sends his or her name to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). Inclusion on the NICS list prohibits an individual from buying or possessing a gun.
The VA considers veterans who cannot manage their VA benefits and who need another person to help with finances as “mentally incompetent.”
Many conservative lawmakers consider the VA standard as infringing on veterans second amendment rights.
But some top military officials say it would be dangerous to allow mentally ill veterans to have access to guns. The Veterans Coalition for Common Sense last week expressed its disapproval of the legislation.
Fourteen members of the coalition sent a letter to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., contending the bill could increase risk for veteran suicide.
“When vulnerable veterans have access to firearms, they can do harm not only to themselves but also to family members and loved ones,” the letter reads. “The impact of these tragedies is felt in communities across our nation.”
The letter writers include Gen. Stanley McChrystal, Gen. James Hill, Gen. David Petraeus and Admiral Thad Allen, who President Donald Trump considered for VA secretary.
Collins supports access to guns for ‘mentally incompetent’ vets
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry