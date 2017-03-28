David Langford (03-21-17)

David Mell Langford, 63, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, following a brief illness, surrounded by family members.

Mr. Langford was the son of the late Oscar Brunell Langford, Sr. and Jewel Page Langford. He received his law degree from the Walter F. George Law School at Mercer University and his LL.M. (Taxation) and B.B.A. from Emory University.

Survivors include his four nieces and a nephew, Cecily Lane Langford, Laura Langford Frick, Kayleen Hartman McDougal, Lisa Langford Fowler and Gerald E. Hartman, Jr.; and six great-nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
