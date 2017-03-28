Three arrested on gambling charges

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Tuesday, March 28. 2017
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on gambling charges and sized four lottery gambling machines and over $16,000 in cash.

Sheriff’s office personnel served a search warrant for the premises of The Country Store, located at 2448 Highway 51 South in Lula, where investigators seized the four lottery gambling machines and money.

Banks County investigators began to receive complaints regarding illegal gambling taking place within the business. These complaints led to an extensive investigation which ultimately brought about multiple charges against the three accused.

On Monday afternoon, the following individuals turned themselves into Banks County Detention Center for the noted charges:

•Pinal Manilal Patel, 36, Lawrenceville, keeping a gambling place of business and commercial gambling.

•Cannon Morgan Patel, 32, Commerce, keeping a gambling place of business and commercial gambling.

•Purva Kumar Patel, 28, Commerce, keeping a gambling place of business and commercial gambling.

“The business is licensed to possess the coin-operated gaming machines but during the investigation it was found that winners were being paid out in cash rather than through lottery tickets or store credit,” BCSO spokesman Carissa McFadden stated.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.