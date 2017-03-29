Jackson County high schools are on lockdown following a threatening phone call Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School was placed on lockdown. Students were reportedly evacuated at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
Jefferson City School System students are also on lockdown.
County high schools on lockdown
