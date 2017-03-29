County high schools on lockdown

Wednesday, March 29. 2017
Jackson County high schools are on lockdown following a threatening phone call Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.

East Jackson Comprehensive High School was placed on lockdown. Students were reportedly evacuated at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.

Jefferson City School System students are also on lockdown.

Old Website

