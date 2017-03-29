School scare believed to be a 'hoax'

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, March 29. 2017
A threatening phone call received by the Jackson County School System Wednesday morning is believed to be a "hoax."

"Jackson County Comprehensive High School students are all safe and are returning to class. At this point, GBI tells us, this appears to be a hoax," according to the JCSS Facebook page.

JCCHS students were evacuated following the threatening phone call. East Jackson Comprehensive High School students were placed on lockdown, along with Jefferson City School System students.
Old Website

