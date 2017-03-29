PENDERGRASS - Susie Anna Stockton Cofield, 96, entered into rest Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Mrs. Cofield was born in Talmo, the daughter of the late Guy David and Martha Ida Clements Stockton. She loved quilting, gardening, canning and attending the Maysville Autumn Leaf Festival. Mrs. Cofield worked for many years with Katherine’s Kitchen and was also a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonney W. Cofield; a son, Marvin Cofield; and several brothers and sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Survivors include daughter, Martha Sue Legg and her husband Bill, Jefferson; sons, Larry Cofield and his wife Carol, Gainesville, and Wayne Cofield, Pendergrass; daughter, Judy Brooks, Pendergrass; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Will Cofield, Mrs. Cofield’s grandson officiating, with burial to follow in the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Doug Cofield, Danny Cofield, Ronnie Cofield, Alan Legg, Joey Love and Kobe Westmorland. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Susie Anna Cofield (03-28-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry