Banks County receives $500,000 grant for senior center renovation/expansion

Banks County received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for the renovation and expansion of the senior citizen’s center.

“We are excited to be able to improve services to our citizens through grant monies such as this,” stated Banks County Board of Commission Chairman Jimmy Hooper.

Plans are being finalized and bid invitations for construction will be posted and sent out soon.

The grant was presented by the DCA,which administers the program on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Banks County was one of 74 Georgia communities selected to receive a grant.

