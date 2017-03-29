Amazon coming to Jefferson, but warehouse pushback builds

Wednesday, March 29. 2017
Jackson County’s warehouse industry is growing, as is the community pushback against it.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle reported last week that Amazon has leased an 820,000 square foot distribution center in Jefferson Mill Business Park, located on Hog Mountain Road. The announcement comes less than a year after Amazon leased a 600,000 square foot site in nearby Braselton.
Meanwhile, two planning commissions — Jackson County and the Town of Braselton — voted this week to recommend denying two new manufacturing/distribution requests.
The two proposed projects are largely different, but they each faced similar pushback from the community. Residents dressed in red flooded the planning commission chambers to show their opposition. Both meetings were standing room only.
See the full story in the March 29 issue of The Jackson Herald.
